BRUSSELS Dec 5 Italy can handle the fallout
from the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and
the euro zone as a whole can manage all kinds of political
shocks, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs
Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.
"I am confident Italy has the means to address the
situation," Moscovici told reporters on entering a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers, where Italy's draft 2017 budget
will be discussed among other topics.
Asked if the Italian political crisis could trigger a wider
euro zone crisis, Moscovici said: "I am confident there will be
no such crisis. We have the means to resist any kind of
political shock in Europe."
