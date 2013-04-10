BRIEF-A-Mark precious metals says entered into 5th amendment to uncommitted credit facility
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A
Brussels, April 10 Italy is likely to be removed from the list of European Union countries with excessive budget deficits as soon as May, the European commissioner for monetary affairs said on Wednesday.
Speaking after issuing a report on macroeconomic imbalances across the EU, Olli Rehn said the Commission's decision to work with Italy to pay down debt owed to small- and medium-sized companies would help reduce the government's deficit.
"This will facilitate the exit of Italy from excessive deficit procedure, which I consider a very high probability once we see the final figures in May in the context of our spring forecast," Rehn told reporters.
* First Republic Bank announces pricing of $200 million series H preferred stock offering