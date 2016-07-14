BRUSSELS, July 14 Rules governing bank rescues
provide for exceptions where financial stability is threatened,
Europe's competition commissioner said on Thursday, but added
that no situation had yet been judged serious enough to trigger
them.
Margrethe Vestager's remarks could indicate there is little
appetite in Brussels to avoid imposing losses on private
investors in ailing Italian banks, as requested by Rome.
The European Union adopted new regulations for bailing out
banks after governments and taxpayers spent billions rescuing
lenders in the wake of the 2007-08 financial crisis.
The rules say creditors must take losses before public money
can be used, although waiver provisions mean private investors
can be spared if bailing them in "would endanger financial
stability or lead to disproportionate results".
"The rules say if there is risk (to) financial stability,
then there are exceptions for burden sharing and bail-in,"
Vestager said at a news conference in Brussels.
"The important thing is to figure out what is financial
instability. So far during very serious circumstances in Spain,
in Greece, in Slovenia the exceptions were never triggered."
Recent bank rescues have seen the Commission ask for a
minimum degree of losses for private investors -- mostly hitting
subordinated debt holders -- in return for public support.
But Italy is seeking to spare all private investors in a
planned public recapitalisation of its weakest banks, including
Monte dei Paschi di Siena. When Rome hit banks'
creditors as part of the rescue of four small lenders in
November, mass protests and the suicide of one saver followed.
The government of Matteo Renzi is stressing that the Brexit
vote on June 23 has made things worse for Italy's banking
sector, which has seen a bigger share price collapse than in any
other European country following the British referendum.
That argument did not seem to have convince Vestager,
however.
"So far obviously things are troublesome, but the stock
market does no tell the full story of financial stability," she
said on Thursday, underlining that Brexit had also caused
turmoil outside Italy.
