ROME, July 19 The Italian lower house voted on
Thursday to approve the European Stability Mechanism, the euro
zone's new bailout fund, giving final parliamentary clearance
after a vote in the Senate last week.
The vote follows approval of the European Union fiscal
compact that toughens budget rules and completes Italy's
parliamentary approval of two of the central instruments devised
to combat the bloc's debt crisis.
Implementation of the ESM, which Italy hopes may be used to
steady bond markets and help contain sharp jumps in its
borrowing costs without the need for a full bailout, will depend
on a decision by Germany's Constitutional Court in September.