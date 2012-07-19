ROME, July 19 The Italian lower house voted on
Thursday to approve the European Union's fiscal compact, giving
final parliamentary clearance to the accord to toughen budget
rules, following a Senate vote last week.
A separate vote on the European Stability Mechanism, the
euro zone's new bailout mechanism, is due shortly, completing
Italy's approval of two of the main elements of the bloc's new
crisis arsenal.
Implementation of the ESM, which Italy hopes may be used to
steady bond markets and help contain sharp jumps in its
borrowing costs without the need for a full bailout, will depend
on a decision by Germany's Constitutional Court in September.