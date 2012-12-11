BERLIN Dec 11 Any halt to Italy's economic
reforms would be dangerous for Europe, Germany's foreign
minister said on Tuesday.
European stock and bond markets have been knocked by
concerns that ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi could return
to power in Italy after elections next year and weaken efforts
to reform state finances.
"(Stopping the reforms) would be a dangerous development for
Europe," Guido Westerwelle told reporters.
Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right People of Freedom
(PDL) party, criticised outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's
technocrat government earlier on Tuesday, accusing it of
accepting severe economic austerity policies dictated by Germany
which had dragged Italy into recession.