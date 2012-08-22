ATHENS Aug 22 A decision on whether to grant
Greece additional time to meet budget targets will be based on a
review by lenders on the country's progress in meeting the terms
of its latest bailout, Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker said
on Wednesday.
"I have to underline this will depend on the findings of the
troika mission and we have to discuss the length of the period
and other dimensions," Juncker told a news conference alongside
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
Warning it was the country's "last chance" to avoid
bankruptcy, Juncker urged Greece to push through austerity cuts
and said a credible strategy to close the country's fiscal gap
was a pre-requisite for disbursing the next aid tranche.
"The ball is in the Greek court - in fact this is the last
chance and Greek citizens have to know this," he said.
Samaras is hosting Juncker, the most influential European
policymaker to visit Athens since elections in June, ahead of
meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande later this week.