LUXEMBOURG May 30 The option of issuing joint euro zone sovereign debt to help stimulate growth in Europe remains on the table, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Wednesday.

"The solution of euro bonds to relaunch growth in Europe is still on the stable," Juncker told a news conference with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.

While euro zone paymaster Germany is strongly opposed to mutualising sovereign debt in the 17-nation block without substantial progress on economic and political integration, France's new Socialist government has argued that joint bonds should come first.