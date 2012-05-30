LUXEMBOURG May 30 The option of issuing joint
euro zone sovereign debt to help stimulate growth in Europe
remains on the table, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker,
said on Wednesday.
"The solution of euro bonds to relaunch growth in Europe is
still on the stable," Juncker told a news conference with French
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.
While euro zone paymaster Germany is strongly opposed to
mutualising sovereign debt in the 17-nation block without
substantial progress on economic and political integration,
France's new Socialist government has argued that joint bonds
should come first.