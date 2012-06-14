BRUSSELS, June 14 The EU statistics agency released the following data on Thursday for hourly labour costs and wages in the euro zone and the European Union in the first quarter. Q1 2012 Q4 2012 Total Wages Other Total Wages Other Euro zone 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.8 2.6 3.5 EU-27 1.7 1.7 2.1 2.7 2.6 3.4 NOTE - Total labour costs include social security payments and other non-wage charges.