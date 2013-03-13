* Both countries are magnets for Russian money
RIGA, March 13 They have little else in common,
but the Baltic state of Latvia and the Mediterranean island of
Cyprus are both magnets for Russian money, making them a focus
for European officials concerned about murky banking and
financial instability.
Cyprus needs a loan of at least 10 billion euros, mainly to
recapitalise its banks, which have been crippled by exposure to
crisis-stricken Greece.
But the euro zone, Germany in particular, is worried that
low-tax Cyprus has become a conduit for money-laundering by
Russians, who in turn have been withdrawing cash from the
island's banks in case they are asked to contribute to the
bailout, possibly via a tax on deposits.
Some of that money is washing up in Latvia, which has long
catered to Russians and other foreigners.
As Latvia waits to hear whether its application to join the
euro in January 2014 is accepted, its large offshore banking
sector is thus under the microscope.
"It's very important to explain to our partners in the euro
zone that, in the case of Latvia, this doesn't create any new
risks similar to Cyprus," said Roberts Zile, a former finance
minister and now a member of the European Parliament.
Cyprus's banks have assets worth more than eight times the
island's gross domestic product, dwarfing the equivalent figure
for Latvia of 130 percent. But half of Latvia's bank deposits
are held by non-residents, compared with 37 percent for Cyprus.
A senior banker said he looked on offshore banking in Riga
with "scepticism and suspicion" but acknowledged that Latvia's
EU membership and low taxes gave it a comparative advantage as
an asset manager, especially serving Russian clients.
"If you know your customer, fundamentally it can be a good
source of business. But one needs to be very careful. The
standards are much better today, but it's not the same in every
institution," the banker, who declined to be named, said.
HARSH LESSONS
Regulators have tightened up since the failure in 2008 of
Parex bank, which did a lot of non-resident business,
precipitated a bailout of Latvia by the International Monetary
Fund and the European Union. The abrupt withdrawal of foreign
cash depleted Latvia's international reserves by 40 percent.
Besides facing tougher capital requirements, banks catering
to foreigners now invest a big chunk of their deposits in liquid
foreign assets, reducing the risk of a crippling maturity
mismatch in the event of a new wave of withdrawals.
Still, David Moore, the IMF's representative in Riga, said
vigilance was called for. "The rapid growth is something to keep
an eye on because non-resident deposits are inherently more
prone to reversal than resident deposits," he said.
Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis said the share of offshore
deposits had done no more than recover to its historical level
after plunging during the crisis.
"So we don't see anything extraordinary happening right
now," he told Reuters. "We're not a financial centre in the
sense that Cyprus is."
Morten Hansen, an economist with the Stockholm School of
Economics in Riga, said he too saw little reason for concern as
long as local regulators were on the ball; taking in foreign
deposits was an area of comparative advantage for Latvia.
"It's close to Russia and the other republics. It's inside
the EU. Compared to those countries, it is fair, transparent and
with a proper legal system. And they speak the language and
understand the mentality," Hansen said.
LINGERING CONCERNS
Still, suspicions persist that Latvia is not doing enough to
prevent its banks from handling illicit cash.
In a report issued in November, the Council of Europe
concluded that Latvia now had the legal structures in place to
combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
But in a case with international ramifications, Hermitage
Capital, a U.S.-managed fund investing in Russia, filed a
criminal complaint in Riga in 2012 alleging that at least $63
million had been laundered through Latvian banks.
The money was part of a $230 million tax rebate from Russia
that Hermitage said was stolen. Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer for
the fund investigating the case, was arrested for tax evasion
and fraud - the same charges he levelled against Russian police
and tax officials - and died in prison in 2009, aged 37.
His death led to the passage of a U.S. law that imposes visa
bans on Russians accused of human rights violations and freezes
their assets they hold in the United States. Magnitsky is now
being tried posthumously in Moscow.
The Latvian state prosecutor's office has instructed the
police to investigate whether the country's banks played any
part in the alleged tax fraud.
Figures from the banking regulator show that it issued seven
administrative penalties totalling 265,000 lats ($490,000) in
2010-2012 for violations of anti-money laundering laws.
Erik Berglof, chief economist at the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development in London, said the Latvian
banking system was very different today than a decade ago.
Anti-money laundering procedures were much more developed
and regulators had learned from bitter experience to keep tabs
on the build-up of non-resident deposits, Berglof said.
"It is an issue, but once Latvia is inside the euro zone the
odds are that they will be quite strictly monitored," he said.
"What happened in Cyprus is that no one was paying attention."
