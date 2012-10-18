BRUSSELS Oct 18 - The small Baltic state of Latvia could become the 18th member of the euro zone in 2014 if it continues on its current economic course, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

"It is possible that they could join in 2014. The review (of whether the country meets the criteria) will be done in spring next year as was done for Estonia in 2010," Rehn told Reuters.

To join the euro zone, a country has to meet criteria on low inflation, debt and budget deficits as well as currency stability.