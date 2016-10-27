FRANKFURT Oct 27 Lending growth to euro zone
companies and households grew at a steady pace last month while
a broader measure of money circulating, often an indicator of
future activity, slowed slightly, data from the European Central
Bank showed on Thursday.
Lending to companies grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year in
September while household lending grew by 1.8 percent, both
unchanged from the August reading.
The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money
circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted
economic activity, slowed to 5 percent, compared to economist
expectations and an August reading of 5.1 percent.
Hoping to revive borrowing, spending and investment, the ECB
has offered stimulus for years, cutting rates deep into negative
territory, providing ultra cheap loans to banks and buying bonds
worth over a trillion euros.
It is now looking for ways to keep its bond-buying programme
running beyond March to support a nascent recovery in the euro
zone.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)