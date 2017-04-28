FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro
zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while
lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than
expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on
Friday.
Lending to households in the 19-member currency bloc grew by
2.4 percent in March, up from 2.3 percent a month earlier, its
best rate since 2009.
While this pace of growth was less than half pre-crisis
standards, it still suggested that the ECB's cheap cash was
slowly making its way to the household sector.
Corporate lending growth meanwhile grew by 2.3 percent in
March, accelerating from 1.9 percent a month earlier and beating
market expectations.
The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money
circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past often
predicted economic activity, accelerated to 5.3 percent last
month from 4.7 percent in February and higher than expectations
for 4.7 percent in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)