FRANKFURT, June 27 Lending growth to euro zone
companies and households accelerated last month while a broader
measure of money circulating also picked up, data from the ECB
showed on Monday, indicating that the tepid recovery in lending
is continuing.
The ECB has been trying to boost lending and last week
offered banks a fresh round of ultra cheap loans, hoping to
induce borrowing and investment, ultimately leading to higher
growth and inflation.
Lending to companies grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year in
May, above the previous month's 1.2 percent reading. Household
lending meanwhile grew by 1.6 percent, a rise from the previous
month's 1.5 percent.
The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money
circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of
future economic activity, rose to 4.9 percent from 4.6 percent a
month ago, exceeding expectations for a 4.8 percent reading.
Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with
longer maturities, holdings in money market funds and some debt
securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April 2015 and has
flatlined or slightly eased since then.
The ECB cut interest rates and expanded its asset-purchase
programme in March to spur lending and, with it, inflation and
economic growth in the euro zone.
