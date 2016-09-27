FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Lending growth to euro zone
companies and households held steady last month while a broader
measure of money circulating, often an indicator of future
activity, rose past expectations, data from the European Central
Bank showed on Tuesday.
Lending to companies grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year in
August while household lending grew by 1.8 percent, both
unchanged from July's reading.
The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money
circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted
economic activity, rose to 5.1 percent from an upwardly revised
4.9 percent in July, beating expectations for a 4.9 percent
reading.
Hoping to revive borrowing, spending and investment, the ECB
has offered stimulus for years, cutting rates deep into negative
territory, providing ultra cheap loans to banks and buying bonds
worth over a trillion euros.
In a hopeful sign for credit growth, banks took up twice as
much in free ECB loans last week than expected, suggesting that
credit demand, supported by record-low interest rates, is
expected to increase.
Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with
longer maturities, holdings in money market funds and some debt
securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April 2015 and has hovered
around 5 percent since.
The ECB cut interest rates and expanded its asset-purchase
programme in March to spur lending and inflation but has kept a
steady course since, despite low inflation readings.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)