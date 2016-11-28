* Households & corporate lending: reut.rs/1nA8jmq

* Money supply growth: reut.rs/1T8MhEO (Adds context, charts)

FRANKFURT Nov 28 Corporate lending in the euro zone rose at the fastest pace for nearly 5-1/2 years last month but growth in money circulating slowed, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, sending a mixed message to the ECB as it reviews its stimulus policy.

ECB rate setters meet on Dec. 8 to decide whether to extend the bank's 1.74-trillion-euro ($1.85-trillion) bond-buying programme beyond March as inflation recovers, but the outlook remains fraught with political risk and markets are jittery.

Bank loans to euro zone companies grew by 2.1 percent in October, accelerating slightly from the previous month and marking the fastest pace since June 2011. For a chart, double click on: reut.rs/1nA8jmq

The ECB is likely to take this as evidence that its policy aim of stimulating lending to the real economy is working.

But the annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted economic activity, slowed to 4.4 percent, its slowest since March 2015, from 5.1 percent in September. To see a chart, double click on: reut.rs/1T8MhEO

The slowing was driven by a fall in net external assets, that is foreign currencies, securities and loans, as well as gold, held by euro zone banks and money markets minus their short-term liabilities with foreign institutions.

Net external assets have been declining steadily since the ECB launched its bond-buying programme in early 2015. ($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)