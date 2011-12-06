by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - What does it mean to be a AAA or a
safe haven? In a world where the major central banks have
adopted quantitative/credit easing, expanded their balance
sheets and are likely to deliver further monetary stimulus,
bond markets have lost their stable risk-free anchor.
Instead, in a world where credit risk has replaced
quasi-sovereign/sovereign risk for some names, the universe of
risk-free assets has shrunk considerably during the crisis. The
net result is that assets that are not AAA are still considered
as safe havens as long as they are able to offer market depth
and protection from liquidity risk.
S&P has put fifteen Eurozone countries on CreditWatch
negative (Greece and Cyprus are excluded), stating that
"systemic stresses in the Eurozone have risen in recent weeks".
The review will be concluded as soon as possible following this
week's EU summit. The new news for the markets is that 1) a
downgrade, while expected for countries such as France and
Italy, is now almost across the board, and so 2) will likely
hit AAA Eurozone countries including Germany.
For bond investors the investable world has shrunk markedly
during the crisis, when first the GSEs of Freddie/Fannie, then
progressively Eurozone peripheral sovereigns were perceived to
be less of a safe haven and risk-free investment. For many,
portfolios have taken a double hit, initially when risky
investments were sold off during the height of the sub-prime
fallout, and then -- amongst those that dived into sovereign
debt -- from holdings that were perceived at the time to be
risk free.
These investors are now left wondering if they are in store
for 'thirds', should negative sentiment infect bunds and even
gilts. At the margin, the search for safety is likely to
solidify the role of Treasuries and the USD as a sanctuary.
However, we would also suggest that bunds, gilts and even
France will remain a destination for those searching for
security. Just take a look at the way repo rates trade below
EONIA from o/n out to 3-month to see how the bonds of both
Germany and France remain in high demand.
Market depth and liquidity are even more important
determinants for investors as they now seek out 'safer' safe
havens. Sovereign risk is no longer the same, and now there are
two versions: 1) those that have credit risk, and 2) those that
are true safe havens. On the former, there is the potential to
earn yield but by taking on board risk, while on the latter the
yield on offer is zero/negative, and this is the cost of
staying in deep and liquid markets.
INVESTMENT IMPLICATIONS
The advantage for the US and UK government bond markets is
that the Fed and BoE are both engaged in taking inventory off
the hands of market makers. This QE action helps to make market
making less risky, which is especially useful for gilts as
portfolio managers constantly worry that the UK could be next
sovereign skittle to fall. We expect 1) gilts to remain a safe
haven especially as the big buyer (BoE) remains active, and 2)
the search for safer safe havens to force investors into
looking at corporate bonds of cash rich firms that can offer a
more liquid alternative to sovereigns.
