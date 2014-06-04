BRUSSELS, June 4 Lithuania meets all the
criteria for joining the euro, the European Commission said on
Wednesday, clearing the way for the small Baltic state to become
the 19th member of the single currency from the start of next
year.
To adopt the euro, a country has to have government debt no
higher than 60 percent of gross domestic product, a budget
deficit below 3 percent of GDP, low inflation and interest rates
and its own currency has to be stable against the euro. For a
factbox on all the criteria see.
Out of the 28 countries in the European Union, only Britain
and Denmark do not have to adopt the euro because they have
negotiated formal opt-outs.
All the others are obliged to switch to the single currency
at some point provided they meet the criteria. The Commission
assesses such compliance every two years in what it calls a
convergence report.
"The 2014 Convergence Report concludes that Lithuania meets
the criteria for adopting the euro. As a consequence, the
Commission is proposing that Lithuania adopt the euro on 1
January 2015," the Commission said.
The formal decision to accept Lithuania into the euro zone
will be taken by EU finance ministers in the second half of
July, at which point the ministers will also agree on a
conversion rate of the litas currency into the euro.
The remaining seven countries that still remain outside the
euro zone -- Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary,
Poland, Romania and Sweden -- do not meet all of the criteria to
adopt the currency.
With the addition of Lithuania's 3.4 million people, the
euro zone will have a total population of 336 million people and
a GDP of approximately $9.5 trillion. The single currency was
launched in 1999 and started trading as notes and coins in
Europe Jan. 1, 2002.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)