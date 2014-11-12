FRANKFURT Nov 12 Small and medium-sized
companies in Greece have the highest need for bank funding in
the euro zone, but find it hard to get, a survey by the European
Central Bank and the European Commission showed on Wednesday.
The survey highlighted the euro zone's economic divide
whereby companies in the crisis-stricken periphery are having to
pay more for loans than their peers in the core - a sign that
the ECB's ultra loose monetary policy is not reaching all
countries evenly.
Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) form the backbone of
the euro zone economy and rely mainly on bank funding rather
than capital markets, so access to loans is crucial to the
region's economic recovery.
The survey, conducted every six months, showed that SMEs in
Greece reported the biggest increase in demand for bank loans in
April-September, while SMEs in Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria
and Portugal reported, on balance, a decline in their need for
bank loans.
At the same time, SMEs in Greece reported the most obstacles
to securing financing, while companies in Finland, Austria and
Belgium reported the lowest.
In Greece, the net percentage of SMEs that said it had
become easier to obtain bank loans rose to -21 percent from -40
percent in the previous survey, but the number was still
negative and the ECB said "the level of the net percentage
continues to signal the presence of significant difficulties in
accessing bank credit".
Looking ahead, euro zone SMEs expected on balance neither an
improvement or a deterioration in the availability of bank loans
in the six months through March next year.
In Spain, SMEs said the outlook for access to finance had
improved significantly since the previous survey, which covered
October 2013 to March 2014, and had also improved in Germany.
SMEs in France and Italy, however, said the outlook for funding
had become more difficult.
The survey of 10,750 companies was conducted between Sept. 1
and Oct. 10.
