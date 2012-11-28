FRANKFURT Nov 28 Annual growth in the M3 broad
money supply measure accelerated in the euro zone by far more
than expected to 3.9 percent in October, but loans to firms and
households still contracted.
The M3 money supply - a broad measure of cash in the economy
- picked up from a downwardly revised reading of 2.6 percent in
September, data released by the European Central Bank showed on
Wednesday. The the consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts was
for a reading of 2.8 percent for October.
Loans to the private sector fell 0.7 percent from the same
month a year ago, coming in above the expectations of economists
polled by Reuters for a drop of 0.9 percent.
