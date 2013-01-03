BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
FRANKFURT Jan 3 Annual growth in the M3 broad money supply measure slowed slightly in the euro zone to 3.8 percent in November, as expected.
The M3 money supply - a broad measure of cash in the economy - eased from 3.9 percent in October, data released by the European Central Bank showed on Thursday. The consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a reading of 3.8 percent for November.
Loans to the private sector fell 0.8 percent from the same month a year ago, a bigger drop than the 0.5-percent fall expected by economists polled by Reuters. (Writing by Paul Carrel)
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index