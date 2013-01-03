FRANKFURT Jan 3 Annual growth in the M3 broad money supply measure slowed slightly in the euro zone to 3.8 percent in November, as expected.

The M3 money supply - a broad measure of cash in the economy - eased from 3.9 percent in October, data released by the European Central Bank showed on Thursday. The consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a reading of 3.8 percent for November.

Loans to the private sector fell 0.8 percent from the same month a year ago, a bigger drop than the 0.5-percent fall expected by economists polled by Reuters. (Writing by Paul Carrel)