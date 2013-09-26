(Updates with details)
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Loans to households and
companies in the euro zone contracted further in August, showing
that the currency bloc's recovery is still fragile and that one
of the European Central Bank's key problems is still not fixed.
The ECB has highlighted limited access to funding for small-
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as one of its main concerns
in the past and has taken several measures to revive lending to
those companies that form the backbone of the euro zone economy.
But despite its efforts, the central bank's record-low
interest rates are still not feeding through evenly to the real
economy in all corners of the currency bloc, keeping pressure on
the ECB to keep rates low for a prolonged period.
ECB President Mario Draghi told the EU parliament on Monday
the main reason for the still-depressed credit flows to SMEs was
mainly due to lack of demand for funding from the companies
themselves, while risk aversion by banks also played a role.
"The first reason for why SMEs don't borrow is basically
lack of clients and the second reason was lack of banks' credit
supply," Draghi said.
"The so-called rate of return on lending adjusted for risk
in many of the stressed countries is just not high enough for
banks to be persuaded to lend to SMEs," Draghi said at the time.
Data released on Thursday showed bank loans to firms fell 12
billion euros in August from the previous month after a fall of
17 billion euros in July. On an annual basis, such loans
declined by 3.8 percent in August.
In Italy, loans to firms decreased by 4.7 percent in August
from the same month a year earlier. In Spain, they were down
14.7 percent, the biggest reduction in any euro zone country.
The latest data backs the view that the ECB will keep
interest rates low for the near term, Newedge Strategy analyst
Annalisa Piazza said.
"Although the ECB made clear that the ECB cannot do much to
boost credit to the corporate sector, we expect the current
picture for loans to remain one of the key reasons behind
expectations of a prolonged period of accommodation," she said.
Overall, loans to the private sector shrank by 2.0 percent
from the same month a year ago, in line with a Reuters poll of
economists, which gave a mid-range reading of -2.0 percent.
At the same time, euro zone M3 money supply - a more general
measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.3
percent in August, picking up slightly from 2.2 percent in July
and above the consensus forecast of 2.2 percent in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
"Ongoing muted money supply growth in August adds to the
evidence that underlying euro zone inflationary pressures remain
very low and that the ECB has ample scope to eventually take
interest rates lower if it feels the need to act," Howard
Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight said.
Although he said the ECB was "highly unlikely" to cut rates
at its next policy meeting on Oct. 2.
