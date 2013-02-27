* Loans to private sector contract for ninth month running

* Drop in consumer credit accelerates

* Banks grant businesses less in loans (Adds analyst comment, detail)

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Euro zone loans to the private sector contracted for a ninth month running in January, as the recession hits investment and spending and confounds the European Central Bank's efforts to revitalise lending.

The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent, funnelled over 1 trillion euros in crisis loans to banks and put in place a bond-buying plan to counter investors' fears of the bloc breaking up.

But the 17-country bloc is mired in recession and the ECB expects only a gradual recovery, later this year.

Loans to the euro zone private sector fell 0.9 percent from the same month a year ago in January, ECB data showed on Wednesday, a slightly bigger fall than the 0.6-percent drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The vital life blood of recovery is not coming through from the corporate sector," said David Brown at New View Economics.

"Banks are simply not lending to businesses in the magnitude that the ECB are hoping for, while weakening economic confidence means companies are not taking up new loans for business expansion."

Banks granted non-financial firms 8 billion euros less loans in January than in the prior month, data adjusted for sales and securitisations showed, after a fall of 19 billion euros in December.

To make cheap money more accessible to small- and mid-sized firms, the ECB is reviewing its collateral framework, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in a discussion at a Reuters summit on the future of the euro zone.

Another ECB Executive Board member, Peter Praet, said earlier on Wednesday he saw the "green shoots" of a nascent recovery in the euro zone.

But a breakdown of the January money supply data showed consumer credit fell 3.1 percent on the year, accelerating from a drop of 2.8 percent in December.

"Consumers are really feeling the pain of the slowdown, burdened down by rising unemployment worries and the pinch of all the austerity measures through the euro zone," said Brown. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)