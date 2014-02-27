(Adds comment from analyst and former ECB official, background)
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Lending to households and
firms in the euro zone fell again in January and money supply
growth remained subdued, adding to pressure on the European
Central Bank to take action next week to support the economy.
The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low, pumped extra
liquidity into the banking system and announced a fresh
government bond purchase programme, but the measures have so far
not managed to unclog lending to the real economy.
Euro zone inflation is also running at only 0.8 percent -
far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
Loans to the private sector fell by 2.2 percent in January
from the same month a year earlier, ECB data released on
Thursday showed. That compared to a contraction of 2.3 percent
in December.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 1.2 percent, picking
up slightly from 1.0 percent in December.
"Weak money supply growth is not only condemning the euro
zone to stagnant recovery, but it is raising the odds that the
single-currency area could easily slip back into recession
again," said David Brown at New View Economics.
"The ECB still needs to think outside the box to get the
euro zone motoring into the fast-lane," he added. "A change of
heart on quantitative easing still beckons ahead."
The ECB, worried that inflation risks getting stuck in a
"danger zone" below 1 percent, is considering whether to take
fresh policy action next Thursday to support the economy.
After its Feb. 6 meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi said
the bank had decided not to act while it acquired more
information on the growth and inflation outlook and assessed the
impact on the euro zone of turmoil in emerging markets.
"We are reflecting 360 degrees on everything," Yves Mersch,
who sits on the six-member Executive Board that forms the
nucleus of the Governing Council, said on Wednesday.
POLICY OPTIONS
The ECB has set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh
policy action: a deterioration in the medium-term inflation
outlook and an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money
markets.
Before the ECB gets to quantitative easing - a policy option
about which many of the bank's policymakers have deep
reservations - a cut in interest rates is one option for dealing
with low euro zone inflation, or tight money markets.
Another option the ECB has discussed is to suspend
operations to soak up the money it spent buying sovereign bonds
under its now-terminated Securities Markets Programme (SMP)
during the euro zone's debt crisis.
"I think it's now nearly a foregone conclusion that they
would either stop the sterilisation of the SMP, or maybe reduce
it by a large extent," said Francesco Papadia, former head of
the ECB's financial market operations.
"Whether this would be accompanied by something else, I
don't know. My sense is that if they do this, they could be
content for a while. Still, the inflation projections for 2016
will be very important," he added.
At their meeting next week, ECB policymakers will have at
their disposal new forecasts from the bank's staff that will
stretch into 2016 for the first time.
(Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)