COLUMN-5 years after "whatever it takes", a mixed picture for Draghi: McGeever

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Exactly five years ago, three words in unscripted remarks by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi altered the course of the euro zone and financial markets around the world.

Speaking at a global investment conference in London on 26 July, 2012, Draghi said: "Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough."

"Whatever it takes."

At the time, borrowing costs of indebted countries like Spain and Italy were exploding, two interest rate hikes the year before had helped push the economy into recession, deflation stalked the bloc, investors were dumping euro assets, and the currency union itself looked to be on the verge of collapse.

But those three words changed all of that.

Well, nearly all. Yields fell, sovereign bond and credit spreads narrowed, stocks, financials and the euro stabilized, and the economy began to pull out of recession. It hasn't looked back since.

Of course, those words had to be backed up by action. It took a couple of years to convince a majority at the ECB that highly unconventional policy would be required and to prepare financial markets for negative interest rates and QE.

The ECB was years behind the U.S. Federal Reserve's QE and zero interest rate policy response to the 2008 crisis. But once they started, Draghi & Co didn't hold back. The deposit rate was pushed well below zero and the ECB will have bought more than 2 trillion euros of bonds by the end of this year.

It's only now - with the economy growing at its fastest clip in seven years, unemployment at an eight-year low and measures of risk and fear across financial markets sharply back from the brink - that Draghi is hinting that the slow process of normalizing policy will soon begin. Maybe.

If Draghi and the ECB can claim any credit for the above, however, they have failed in the one area they actually have a specific mandate: inflation.

Admittedly, the 75 percent plunge in oil prices from 2014 to 2016 didn't help their cause. But despite the negative rates, and trillions of euros of QE and cheap loans to banks, inflation remains well short of the ECB's target of "below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term."

And the outlook for inflation ahead is equally weak, despite strong economic growth and tightening labour markets. The ECB's preferred measure of inflation expectations hasn't touched 2 percent for three years and there's little to suggest it will do any time soon.

Critics also argue that the ultra-loose policy has inflated asset bubbles in financial markets. Should German bond yields all the way out to six years really be negative? With the German economy booming, is it right that Berlin can borrow for 10 years at 0.5 percent? Is Ireland really only 27 basis points a year more of a risk to lenders than Germany over the next decade?

Draghi's eight-year term ends in 2019. He could conceivably leave office taking credit for saving the euro having never raised rates, but leaving an economy stuck in a Japan-like state flirting with debt-fueled deflation and the central bank encumbered with a permanently bloated balance sheet.

Nevertheless, if asked on 26 July, 2012, he'd probably have taken that.