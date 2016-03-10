LONDON, March 10 The euro weakened and
long-dated bond yields fell on Thursday after the European
Central Bank cut interest rates and boosted its bond-buying
programme.
The euro fell to $1.0833 after the decision and
dropped almost 1 percent on the day against sterling at 76.63
pence.
German Bund futures hit the day's highs at 163.00.
Ten-year Bund yields were down 5 basis points at
0.19 percent.
Euro zone money market rates rose after initially falling on
the decision, which did not introduce two-tiered deposit rates
as some had expected. <0#FEI:>.
Pan-European equities rose on the ECB announcement, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.5 percent. The euro zone
blue-chip index rallied 3.6 percent, with banking
stocks among the strongest gainers.
(Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Marius Zaharia)