LONDON Dec 3 The euro hit a high for the day and bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, less than markets had been expecting.

The euro jumped almost a cent to a high of $1.0694 after the decision.

German Bund futures hit the day's low at 157.82 before recovering to 158.36. Ten-year Bund yields were last 1 basis point higher at 0.48 percent.

Money market rates rose <0#FEI:>.

Pan-European equities briefly rallied on the ECB announcement but had given up their gains by 1257 GMT, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent. The euro zone blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent, with utilities, banks and autos in positive territory. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)