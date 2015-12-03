BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 3 The euro hit a high for the day and bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, less than markets had been expecting.
The euro jumped almost a cent to a high of $1.0694 after the decision.
German Bund futures hit the day's low at 157.82 before recovering to 158.36. Ten-year Bund yields were last 1 basis point higher at 0.48 percent.
Money market rates rose <0#FEI:>.
Pan-European equities briefly rallied on the ECB announcement but had given up their gains by 1257 GMT, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent. The euro zone blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent, with utilities, banks and autos in positive territory. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.