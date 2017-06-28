LONDON, June 28 The euro fell and government
bond yields across the bloc gave up earlier rises on Wednesday
after euro zone central bank sources told Reuters the market had
overinterpreted comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi.
Draghi intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker
inflation, not an imminent policy tightening, when his comments
on Tuesday rattled markets, sources familiar with Draghi's
thinking said. The ECB declined to comment.
The euro fell as low as $1.1290, a cent down from earlier
peaks. Germany's 10-year bond yield - Europe's
benchmark - came off a one-month high of 0.41 percent to trade
flat on the day at 0.35 percent.
(Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)