US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Comey testimony springs no surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
ROME, June 22 French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that it should not take 10 years to create jointly underwritten euro bonds that are a vital instrument for Europe.
"I consider euro bonds to be an option ... but not in 10 years," Hollande told journalists after a four-way meeting with the leaders of Germany, Italy and Spain.
"As long as there is a union, an integration, euro bonds will be a useful instrument in Europe and I will continue to work in this direction," he added.
Hollande said that before European states abandoned sovereignty to a central authority in Brussels that greater solidarity was needed between nations.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 8 Middle market lenders are losing higher yielding assets to the institutional loan market as companies such as US Anesthesia Partners, attracted by the lower spreads, opt to tap the broadly syndicated market, leaving private credit managers to reinvest repayment proceeds at lower yields.