By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 22 The leaders of Germany, France,
Italy and Spain will try to find common ground in Rome on Friday
to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit
next week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel likely to be
outnumbered.
Dangerously high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have
eased a little on market hopes for policy initiatives at the
Brussels summit on June 28/29. If it falls short, both countries
may be pushed closer to eventually needing sovereign bailouts.
Friday's meeting will search for ways to achieve fiscal and
banking union in the euro zone and, more urgently, it may also
be the occasion for Spain to formally request assistance of up
to 100 billion euros for its struggling banks.
An audit released on Thursday found Spanish banks would need
up to 62 billion euros in extra capital to weather adverse
circumstances.
Merkel is expected to resist any pressure from Monti, French
President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy for less stringent euro zone fiscal policies or the
issuance of common euro zone bonds.
While Spain's needs are most pressing - its medium term
borrowing costs hit a euro era high at auction on Thursday - the
political stakes may be higher for Italy's unelected technocrat
prime minister, Mario Monti.
With his popularity sinking, the parties that back Monti in
parliament are increasingly reluctant to support his reform
proposals at home, but demand he get results in the European
arena to ease the pressure on Italy's recession-bound economy.
"Monti knows he has to get his ducks in a row on the
European side so he can tell the parties that he's sorted that
part out, and now it's their turn to help sort out Italy," said
James Walston, politics professor at the American University in
Rome.
"Friday's summit is important for Monti in symbolic terms
because it shows Italians that he is centre-stage."
Though hugely popular when he came to office in November,
his approval rating has halved as tax hikes and pension cuts
exacerbated an already severe recession, and his labour reform
estranged both unions and the business establishment.
But for the markets, Monti remains the man most likely to
tackle Italy's debt mountain and uncompetitiveness. If he comes
under serious threat, Italy could quickly supplant Spain as the
euro zone's main flashpoint.
BERLUSCONI MOVE
Monti's hand was weakened by comments on Wednesday by his
predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, who said the prospect of Italy
quitting the euro was "not blasphemy" and that he failed to
understand why it would hurt Italy's economy.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party is one of the two main
groups that guarantee Monti a majority in parliament.
"The best that Monti and Rajoy will get from Merkel at this
meeting is talk," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
However, with 10-year Spanish bond yields having already
fallen by more than 0.7 percentage points from recent highs, he
said that ahead of next week's summit even vaguely supportive
comments from Merkel may be enough to underpin the market.
The two hour meeting will start at 1200 GMT. It will be
followed by a joint news conference by the four leaders. No
joint statement is expected.
Monti, who presents himself as a mediator between France and
Germany, has insisted for months that the euro zone must temper
the German-led austerity drive with measures to foster growth.
That position is shared by Hollande and Rajoy, but when the
Italian leader has tried to transform his pro-growth rhetoric
into policy prescriptions for the euro zone his ideas have
generally met a cool response from Merkel.
He proposed on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit using
the euro zone's rescue funds to buy the bonds of Spain and Italy
in the secondary market to bring down their borrowing costs.
Monti will raise it again in Rome..
Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Garcia-Margallo called
the idea "intelligent", but Merkel played down the plan, which
investors said might be counter-productive unless the European
Central Bank stepped in decisively in support.
Other proposals from Monti, such as stripping some forms of
public investment from budget deficit calculations, or commonly
issued euro zone bonds, are also broadly supported by France and
Spain but opposed by Germany, at least for now.