By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 22 The leaders of Germany, France,
Italy and Spain met in Rome on Friday seeking ways to restore
confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week,
which Italy's prime minister called a defining moment.
Dangerously high Spanish borrowing costs have eased a little
on market hopes for policy initiatives at the Brussels summit on
June 28/29. If it falls short, Madrid may be pushed closer to
eventually needing a sovereign bailout.
Without a successful summit, "there would be progressively
greater speculative attacks on individual countries, with
harassment of the weaker countries", Italy's Mario Monti said in
an interview carried in a number of European newspapers ahead of
the mini-summit, at which German Chancellor Angela Merkel is
likely to come under pressure from her three peers.
"A large part of Europe would find itself having to continue
to put up with very high interest rates that would then impact
on the states and also indirectly on firms. This is the direct
opposite of what is needed for economic growth," Monti said.
Friday's meeting will search for ways to achieve fiscal and
banking union in the euro zone and, more urgently, it may also
be the occasion for Spain to formally request assistance of up
to 100 billion euros for its struggling banks.
An audit released on Thursday found Spanish banks would need
up to 62 billion euros in extra capital to weather adverse
circumstances.
Merkel is expected to resist any pressure from Monti, French
President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy for less stringent euro zone fiscal policies or the
issuance of common euro zone bonds.
After a meeting of euro zone finance ministers late on
Thursday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde demanded rapid progress on
a number of other fronts, raising the heat on Merkel.
Lagarde said a banking union was a top priority, alongside
fiscal union and the principle of mutualising debt. Germany
refuses to countenance common bond issuance and will not soften
until economic union is complete. It is also opposed to the
early introduction of a bloc-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme.
While Spain's needs are most pressing - its medium term
borrowing costs hit a euro era high at auction on Thursday - the
political stakes may be higher for Italy's unelected technocrat
prime minister, Mario Monti.
With his popularity sinking, the parties that back Monti in
parliament are increasingly reluctant to support his reform
proposals at home, but demand he get results in the European
arena to ease the pressure on Italy's recession-bound economy.
"Monti knows he has to get his ducks in a row on the
European side so he can tell the parties that he's sorted that
part out, and now it's their turn to help sort out Italy," said
James Walston, politics professor at the American University in
Rome.
"Friday's summit is important for Monti in symbolic terms
because it shows Italians that he is centre-stage."
Italian government bond yields edged up on Friday, along
with the cost of insuring against a debt default, as the market
prepared for a busy week of issuance.
Though hugely popular when he came to office in November,
Monti's approval rating has halved as tax hikes and pension cuts
exacerbated an already severe recession, and his labour reform
estranged both unions and the business establishment.
But for the markets, Monti remains the man most likely to
tackle Italy's debt mountain and uncompetitiveness. If he comes
under serious threat, Italy could quickly supplant Spain as the
euro zone's main flashpoint.
BERLUSCONI MOVE
Monti's hand was weakened by comments on Wednesday by his
predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, who said the prospect of Italy
quitting the euro was "not blasphemy" and that he failed to
understand why it would hurt Italy's economy.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party is one of the two main
groups that guarantee Monti a majority in parliament.
"The best that Monti and Rajoy will get from Merkel at this
meeting is talk," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
The two hour meeting started at 1200 GMT. It will be
followed by a joint news conference by the four leaders. No
joint statement is expected.
Monti, who presents himself as a mediator between France and
Germany, has insisted for months that the euro zone must temper
the German-led austerity drive with measures to foster growth.
That position is shared by Hollande and Rajoy, but when the
Italian leader has tried to transform his pro-growth rhetoric
into policy prescriptions for the euro zone his ideas have
generally met a cool response from Merkel.
He proposed on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit using
the euro zone's rescue funds to buy the bonds of Spain and Italy
in the secondary market to bring down their borrowing costs.
Monti will raise it again in Rome..
Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Garcia-Margallo called
the idea "intelligent", but Merkel played down the plan, which
investors said might be counter-productive unless the European
Central Bank stepped in decisively in support.
Other proposals from Monti, such as stripping some forms of
public investment from budget deficit calculations, or commonly
issued euro zone bonds, are also broadly supported by France and
Spain but opposed by Germany, at least for now.