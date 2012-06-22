* Merkel, Hollande, Monti, Rajoy back 130 bln euro growth
plan
* Differences remain on euro bonds before EU summit next
week
* Merkel says liability and control must go together
* Monti says summit must produce results to stem crisis
By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones
ROME, June 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
resisted pressure on Friday for common euro zone bonds or a more
flexible use of Europe's rescue funds but agreed with leaders of
France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion)
package to revive growth.
After four-way talks in Rome's Renaissance Villa Madama,
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the European Union
should adopt pro-growth measures worth about 1 percent of the
region's gross domestic product at a crucial summit next week.
But the three others made no perceptible progress in pushing
Merkel, who leads Europe's most powerful economy and the main
contributor to its rescue funds, towards mutualising Europe's
debts or using existing bailout resources more flexibly.
"Growth can only have solid roots if there is fiscal
discipline, but fiscal discipline can be maintained only if
there is growth and job creation," Monti told a joint news
conference after talks that lasted just an hour and 40 minutes.
The measures, already in the works in Brussels, include
increasing the European Investment Bank's capital, redirecting
unspent EU regional aid funds and launching project bonds to
co-finance major public investment programmes. No new steps were
announced on Friday.
The four leaders did agree to move ahead on creating a tax
on financial transactions even though not all EU members will be
on board. About a dozen EU states support setting up the
so-called "Tobin tax", more than the nine required to go ahead
as a group within the EU, a French presidential source said.
Merkel made no mention, however, of any move towards
mutualising past euro zone debt or new borrowing.
French President Francois Hollande voiced impatience with
Berlin's reluctance, saying it should not take 10 years to
create jointly underwritten euro bonds.
He said greater solidarity was needed among member states
before they abandon more sovereignty to EU institutions.
"I consider euro bonds to be an option ... but not in 10
years," Hollande said in a direct challenge to Merkel. "There
can be no transfer of sovereignty if there is not an improvement
in solidarity."
The German position essentially amounts to the reverse.
Merkel argues that members of the 17-nation currency union must
transfer control over national budget and economic policies to
Brussels before Germany would consider common debt issuance.
"Liability and control belong together," she said, citing as
an example that EU treaties ruled out letting euro zone rescue
funds lend directly to Spanish banks because only the Spanish
state could enforce conditions on the banks.
The contrasting comments left much work for diplomats to
produce a convincing blueprint for closer fiscal and banking
union at a full EU summit next Thursday and Friday, which Monti
called a defining moment in the crisis.
That plan is expected to include the first steps towards a
banking union, starting by putting the European Central Bank in
charge of supervising large cross-border euro zone banks.
Without progress on bank sector integration or other
financial stability measures, France is not ready to commit to
ratifying an EU budget discipline pact agreed earlier this year,
French diplomatic sources said.
SPANISH BAILOUT?
Dangerously high Spanish borrowing costs eased a little on
market hopes for policy initiatives at the Brussels summit.
The European Central Bank took a supportive step on Friday,
relaxing its collateral rules to let financial institutions
pledge a wider range of assets in exchange for cash. The move
helps counter the impact of credit rating downgrades.
If it falls short, Madrid may be pushed closer to eventually
needing a sovereign bailout.
Without a convincing result, "there would be progressively
greater speculative attacks on individual countries, with
harassment of the weaker countries", Monti said in an interview
with several European newspapers ahead of the mini-summit.
"A large part of Europe would find itself having to continue
to put up with very high interest rates that would then impact
on the states and also indirectly on firms. This is the direct
opposite of what is needed for economic growth," he said.
The technocratic Italian premier, who needs a success to
shore up his weakening domestic authority, sounded slightly more
optimistic after the talks, saying next week's summit should
"put at ease the financial markets' expectations", switching to
English to add: "The euro is here to stay and we all mean it."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, on the brink of
requesting up to 100 billion euros in euro zone rescue funds to
recapitalise struggling banks, said the four had agreed "to use
any necessary mechanism to obtain financial stability in the
euro zone".
An audit released on Thursday found Spanish banks would need
up to 62 billion euros in extra capital to weather adverse
circumstances.
After a meeting of euro zone finance ministers late on
Thursday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde demanded rapid progress on
a number of other fronts, raising the heat on Merkel.
Lagarde said a banking union was a top priority, alongside
fiscal union and the principle of mutualising debt. Germany
refuses to countenance common bond issuance and will not soften
until economic union is complete. It is also opposed to the
early introduction of a bloc-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme.
HIGH STAKES FOR MONTI
While Spain's needs are most pressing - its medium term
borrowing costs hit a euro era high at auction on Thursday - the
political stakes may be higher for Italy's Monti.
With his popularity sinking, the parties that back Monti in
parliament are increasingly reluctant to support his reform
proposals at home, but demand he get results in the European
arena to ease the pressure on Italy's recession-bound economy.
"Monti knows he has to get his ducks in a row on the
European side so he can tell the parties that he's sorted that
part out, and now it's their turn to help sort out Italy," said
James Walston, politics professor at Rome's American University.
Though hugely popular when he came to office in November,
Monti's approval rating has halved as tax hikes and pension cuts
exacerbated an already severe recession, and his labour reform
estranged both unions and the business establishment.
But for the markets, Monti remains the man most likely to
tackle Italy's debt mountain and uncompetitiveness. If he comes
under serious threat, Italy could quickly supplant Spain as the
euro zone's main flashpoint.
Monti's hand was weakened by comments on Wednesday by his
predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, who said the prospect of Italy
quitting the euro was "not blasphemy" and that he failed to
understand why it would hurt Italy's economy.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party is one of the two main
groups that guarantee Monti a majority in parliament.
Monti proposed on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit
using the euro zone's rescue funds to buy the bonds of Spain and
Italy to bring down their borrowing costs.
Hollande said after Friday's talks he supported the Italian
idea. But Merkel has played down the notion, which investors
said might be counter-productive by quickly burning through
scarce rescue capital, unless the European Central Bank stepped
in decisively in support.
Other proposals from Monti, such as stripping some forms of
public investment from budget deficit calculations, or commonly
issued euro zone bonds, are also broadly supported by France and
Spain but opposed by Germany, at least for now.