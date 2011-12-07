Dec 7 The leaders of France and Germany
will not leave this week's EU summit until a "powerful" deal is
reached to arrest the euro zone debt crisis, Paris said on
Wednesday.
A two-year debt crisis has forced European Union ministers
to meet more often than usual this year:
Jan. 18, 2011 - Ecofin meeting of EU finance ministers in
Brussels.
- Ministers inched towards beefing up the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) and preparing new stress tests for the
region's shaky banks, dashing market hopes of quicker action.
Feb. 4 - Summit of EU heads of state and government.
- Germany and France tried to win backing for a pact to
strengthen the euro zone economy, but many other EU states were
angered by what they saw as a fait accompli and the measures
contained in it.
March 4 - Fourteen EU leaders, hosted by Finland, met to
prepare a comprehensive response to the euro zone debt crisis.
- Finland said the common will was there for European
leaders to agree a pact that would call on member states to
enact national legislation on debt.
March 15 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.
- Euro zone officials said that they were likely to agree
details on how to bolster the region's bailout fund soon and
that the reformed EFSF should be operational by the summer.
- On March 12 euro zone leaders agreed the capacity of the
EFSF should be raised to 440 billion euros ($600 billion)from
250 billion, but left it up to finance ministers to work out
how.
March 24, 25 - Full summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
- They confirmed that the EFSF would have a higher effective
lending capacity by June.
April 8, 9 - Informal meeting of European finance
ministers in Hungary.
- EU finance ministers urged Portugal to commit to reforms.
Portugal on April 6 became the third euro zone country after
Greece and Ireland to ask for EU and IMF aid.
May 16 - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Ministers approved a 78 billion euro bailout for Portugal
but insisted that Lisbon ask private bondholders to maintain
their exposure to its debt.
May 17 - European Union finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Europe's top financial officials acknowledged for the
first time that Greece may have to restructure its debts.
June 23, 24 - Summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
-- Euro zone leaders endorsed the treaty setting up the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - a permanent mechanism for
resolving sovereign debt crises - from mid-2013.
July 3 - Extraordinary meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels.
- Ministers approved the next 12 billion euro instalment of
Greece's bailout, but signalled that the nation must expect
significant losses of sovereignty and jobs.
July 21 - Meeting of euro zone heads of state and
government in Brussels.
- Euro zone leaders agreed on giving the rescue fund broader
powers to prevent contagion from the debt crisis.
Sept. 6 - Finance ministers of the Netherlands, Finland and
Germany meet in Berlin.
- The Dutch finance minister said talks with Finland and
Germany had not resolved a row over a bilateral deal between
Finland and Greece, granting the Nordic country collateral for
contributing to a new Greek bailout package.
Sept. 16, 17 - Informal meeting of ministers and central
bank governors in Wroclaw, Poland.
- EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with
the euro zone debt crisis. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner made an appearance and urged Germany to provide more
fiscal stimulus for the euro zone.
Oct. 3 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers, central
bankers and EU commissioners in Luxembourg.
- European finance ministers agreed to safeguard their banks
as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package
for Greece would go ahead.
- Hours earlier French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia
became the first European bank to have to be bailed
out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Oct. 23 - Meeting of EU leaders.
- Leaders near agreement on bank recapitalisation -- how to
leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.
Oct. 26, 27 - Euro zone leaders strike a deal with private
banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their
Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden. The agreement is reached after more than eight hours of
hard-nosed negotiations.
- Leaders also agreed to scale up the EFSF to about 1
trillion euros and to recapitalise European banks to an
estimated 106 billion euros ($147 billion).
Nov. 29 - Euro zone ministers meeting in Brussels.
- Ministers agree on detailed plans to leverage the EFSF but
do not say by how much because of rapidly worsening market
conditions, prompting them to look to the IMF.
Dec. 5 - Sarkozy and Merkel meet in France.
- They launch a euro zone "fiscal compact" to enforce budget
discipline across the 17-nation bloc. They say they want any
necessary treaty changes for their plans to be enacted to be
agreed in March and ratified after France wraps up presidential
and legislative elections in June.
Dec. 8 - The ECB's governing council is to hold a crucial
meeting at which most economists expect a cut in interest rates
to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent, as well as the introduction of
longer-term liquidity tenders for banks and a widening of the
collateral they can use to borrow from it.
Dec. 8/9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels. Sarkozy and Merkel will lay out their plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro states that exceed deficit targets,
aiming to restore market trust and arrest the region's debt
crisis.