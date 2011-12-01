BERLIN Dec 1 Eurobonds are the wrong method to deal with the euro zone crisis and could even be harmful, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper in comments released on Thursday.

"I personally, and the whole government believes, that eurobonds are the wrong method -- and even harmful -- in this phase of European development," Merkel told the General Anzeiger newspaper.

She also emphasised the independence of the European Central Bank and said it was up to the ECB to decide how to ensure currency stability.