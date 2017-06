France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive at a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 6, 2012 following a French-German intergovernmental meeting. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BERLIN Germany will not accept Greece going bankrupt, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview on Monday.

"We refuse to (accept) a Greek bankruptcy. We can't accept that," Merkel told ZDF German TV according to the channel's website.

Merkel, in a joint interview with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, also said there would only be a second Greek bailout programme if Greece secured the sustainability of its public finances.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Annika Breidthardt)