BERLIN Feb 6 801Germany will not accept Greece going bankrupt, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview on Monday.

"We refuse to (accept) a Greek bankruptcy. We can't accept that," Merkel told ZDF German TV according to the channel's website.

Merkel, in a joint interview with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, also said there would only be a second Greek bailout programme if Greece secured the sustainability of its public finances.