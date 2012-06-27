BERLIN, June 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday, one day before a crunch European Union
summit, that there were no quick or easy solutions to end the
euro zone's debt crisis and leaders should avoid making rash
promises they could not keep.
Merkel, addressing members of the lower house of parliament,
the Bundestag, also reiterated her view that mutualised debt, or
euro bonds, would be the wrong policy to pursue and said
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, had finite resources.
"It is imperative that we don't promise things that we
cannot deliver and that we implement what we have agreed,"
Merkel said to loud applause in the chamber.
"Joint liability can only happen when sufficient controls
are in place," she added.