BERLIN Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel rejected on Wednesday criticism of the ECB for not taking
bolder steps to stem the euro zone debt crisis and made clear
the next tranche of aid for Greece could not be paid out unless
big parties in the country committed in writing to back
austerity.
"The European currency union is based, and this was a
precondition for the creation of the union, on a central bank
that has sole responsibility for monetary policy. This is its
mandate. It is pursuing this. And we all need to be very careful
about criticising the European Central Bank," Merkel said in a
speech to parliament.
On Greece, she added: "The Greek question hasn't been
cleared up yet, because the conditions are not in place for the
payment of the next tranche.
"For that to happen ... we need not only the signature of
the Greek premier but also those of the parties that have agreed
to support the government. Otherwise there can be no payout of
the sixth tranche."
