BERLIN Jan 11 Following are highlights of
a news conference on Wednesday by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti following their
talks in Berlin on the euro zone debt crisis.
GERMANY'S MERKEL
"Both in terms of the speed and the substance of these
measures, I believe ... they will strengthen Italy, will improve
its economic perspective. We have followed with great respect
how quickly the measures are being implemented. The work of the
Italian government is being honoured. We have said from the
beginning that we want to work closely together among the big
economies in the European Union and especially in the euro zone.
I don't need to stress that that doesn't mean that we want to
exclude the economies that aren't quite as big but I believe it
is particularly important that everyone of us makes his
contribution to the stabilisation of the euro zone."
ON FISCAL COMPACT
"We talked about how it is positive that the fiscal compact
has already made good progress in negotiations. There is work to
be done but there is a good chance that we can expect
significant progress or a political conclusion already on Jan.
30"
ON GREECE
"We talked about the overall situation in the euro zone. The
first solution that needs to be found here in the first half of
the year is that we create the preconditions for a second Greek
package, that means that the talks with banks are being pushed
so that the question of Greece can be solved rationally, so that
we can then focus on structural reforms in the euro zone as a
whole."
"We also talked about how we can strengthen or make operable
the possibility of solidarity -- ESM and EFSF."
ON ESM
"We want to conclude negotiations on the ESM quickly, with
the new instruments included. And we want, if necessary, and
Germany would be ready to do this if the others do it, to
perhaps pay in more capital at the start of the ESM, because if
capital is invested is sends an important signal to the
markets."
"In the future, we will need more Europe, not less. That
means opening ourselves in the internal market.
ON SUMMIT ON JAN. 30
"We also talked about the next summit, ... which should
concern itself with the question of how we can advance growth
and employment beside (the topic of) budget solidity."
"I want to stress there are measures that cost money and
those growth-supporting measures that are in the structural
area, so it's important we talk about labour law, that we
exchange experiences among one another."
"It was a very important exchange. It took a little longer,
not because we fought in any way but because we had a lot to
discuss. I have the impression we have a very good cooperation
between Germany and Italy. We also agreed again that France,
Germany and Italy will meet in Rome on Jan. 20 and continue our
discussions."
ON PROSPERITY
"Today in the world, through globalisation and more freedom
we have many populations working towards becoming prosperous. If
we want to stay prosperous on this continent then we will have
to be innovative. We are not doing all this to make things
difficult for some but to ensure we are strong and competitive."
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
"I want to comment on the financial transaction tax as I
talked about it on Monday and pointed out my personal opinion
then, which is essentially founded in a decision taken at a
party meeting a few weeks ago that if necessary we (the CDU) can
imagine it in the euro zone but clearly as the head of a
government, you need to have the agreement of the coalition
partners... Therefore, when I spoke on Monday, I made it clear
it was a personal opinion."
"Everyone in the government is of the opinion we should (try
to get it) on the basis of 27. We will negotiate that until
March. There is no agreement (in the coalition) on the question
of an introduction in the euro zone and therefore the government
cannot represent that position, no matter what I said before."
ITALY'S MONTI
ON AUSTERITY MEASURES
"I illustrated also to the Chancellor the state of mind with
wich Italians broadly supported a very hard series of measures
that the government had to adopt. This was a very mature
attitude by Italians, and it merits not reward by Europe... but
it merits recognition by Europe, which doesn't have to fear any
more that Italy as possible source of contagion for the euro
zone. On the contrary, it can count on an Italy ready to fully
do its part by Germany's side, by France's side, and by the side
of the other countries in guiding Europe towards stability and
growth."
"So that Italy can always more, with always greater
confidence, do its part in this situation, it's necessary that
the perception of risk that still surrounds the euro zone is
faces as quickly as possible, and won."
ON WORKING TOGETHER
"Germany, France and Italy can together closely cooperate to
offer paths toward solutions to the whole EU and its
institutions."
"I think the European Union remains the most beautiful
construction put in place by humanity, to which both Italy and
Germany have made fundamental contributions since the very first
day."
ON GROWTH
"Attention must be turned to growth, a growth that must be
founded above all on structural measures in each country, and
also adequate European policy."
"Germany for long time has offered to every European country
concrete proof of how public budget discipline and an economy
founded on market principles are the best recipe for growth."
"Italians are hoping that before many quarters that will be
needed before economic policy can be transformed into economic
growth, much sooner, that in the financial markets there can be
a decrease in interest rates could have been justified when
markets were diffident, rightly or wrongly, about Italian
economic policy, but not anymore."
What europe can do is "facilitate the trasformation of good
policies into lower interst rates."
Germany and Italy "don't want an ephemeral growth that is
based on occasional stimulus measures as has happened many times
in the past, and that often created deficits, inflation and
other patholgies. We want growth built on a healthy economic
structure. It is up to each individual country to put this
healthy structure in place. Germany did and is doing reforms
that are one of the reasons for its very brilliant
competitiveness."
"Italy did and is intensifying at this very moment its own
reforms, but no matter how big a country, and no matter how much
one does at home, for there to be sustainable growth that
creates jobs there has to be a favourable European context. The
European context, in our opinion, can and must become more
favourable... so that it can permit in good time an ordered
lowering of interest rates, and so that there can be greater
European integration. This is a work in progress that we will
return to in Rome" on Jan 20.
ON INTEREST RATES
"In the financial markets, high interest rates could have
been justified when markets were diffident about Italian
economic policy, but not anymore, especially after
representatives of those same markets have said they appreciated
the efforts made."
"The European Union remains the most beautiful construction
put in place by humanity."
"The European context must become more favourable, by permitting
in good time a lowering of interest rates and a greater
integration of the EU."
ON TOBIN TAX
"I was one of professor Tobin's students and one time, I
think in 1980, he told me that `the Tobin tax idea was like the
Loch Ness monster. It's spotted, then it disappears, and then a
while later it reappears.' I think that in this historic moment
it could make more sense now than it would in other periods."
"Italy was against it. My government considers it opportune
to be more open. We are willing to back this initiative on an EU
level. The ideal situation would be to have it globally. It
could make sense if it were among all 27 EU countries. I'm not
sure if it makes sense only at euro zone level."