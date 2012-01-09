BERLIN Jan 9 Following are highlights of
a news conference by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday following their talks in
Berlin to discuss how to boost growth and jobs in euro zone
states hit by the debt crisis.
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON DEBT BRAKES
"It is pleasing that the negotiations on the fiscal pact are
coming along well, there is a good chance that we will have
signed off debt brakes and everything that that entails already
in January, and by March at the latest."
ON ESM CAPITAL
"Germany and France are ready - naturally in consultation
with other countries - to check to what extent and how we can
speed up the payment of capital (into the ESM), to once again
show our trust in and our support for the euro area."
ON GREECE
"We must see progress on the voluntary restructuring of
Greek debt. From our point of view, the second Greek aid package
including this restructuring, must be in place quickly.
Otherwise it won't be possible to pay out the next tranche for
Greece."
"Our goal is that no country has to leave the euro zone. ...
We have said time and again that Greece is a special case and if
you look at the Greek data you see that the contribution of the
private sector is a necessary precondition but not a sufficient
one to get Greece back onto an acceptable path.
"We have agreed a voluntary debt restructuring with the
banks... Greece should get a chance but Greece remains a special
case."
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
"We have effectively been campaigning for years for the
creation of a financial transaction tax ...
"From the German side, we want the finance ministers to
deliver a final report on where we are going with the financial
transaction tax by March at the latest.
"Personally, I am for such a tax in the euro zone; we don't
have an agreement on this within the government, but personally
I will campaign for this, and if we do not manage to convince
all 27 of this -- which would naturally be better -- then we
think about how to develop this.
"Both Germany and France, Nicolas Sarkozy and I, hold a
transaction tax for a correct answer and we will continue to
campaign for this."
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
"If we don't show the example, it will not be done."
"We'll get the chance to talk about more, notably at the end
of January when I present to the French people the conclusions
of the summit on the crisis, and after I meet with unions on
Jan. 18, because I will not take any decision without first
hearing what the unions have to say."
ON EU TREATY
"On the intergovernmental treaty, we want the negotiations
to finish in the days ahead and for the treaty to be signed on
March 1."
ON ECB
"We agree on asking the ECB to do all that it can for the
EFSF to work in a more efficient manner."