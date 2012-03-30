MEXICO CITY, March 30 Europe's agreement to increase its crisis firewall is an important step on the path towards increasing resources for the International Monetary Fund, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

Mexico, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 bloc of advanced and developing economies, said the focus was on the next meeting of finance ministers in April to secure a deal on boosting funding to the IMF.

"It's a major effort on the part of Europe, in line with what was discussed during the last meeting of G20 ministers," Rodriguez told Reuters.

"Now we have to work within the G20 for additional resources for the IMF. That was the agreement." (Reporting by Krista Hughes)