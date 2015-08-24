ATHENS Aug 24 Two people drowned and five were
believed missing when a dinghy carrying migrants capsized off
the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, as many hundreds continued
to head to Greek territory from nearby Turkey.
The Greek coastguard said it had rescued eight people on the
northern coast of the island early on Monday, and recovered the
bodies of two men.
Survivors told authorities that about 15 people were in the
inflatable dinghy when it overturned. A search was underway in
the area for survivors, a spokesman said.
Lesbos, which lies less than 10 km (six miles) from the
Turkish coast, has seen thousands of arrivals in recent months,
mostly refugees from the Syrian civil war. In the past week
alone, aid groups believe numbers have exceeded 1,500 per day.
The migrants head to the Greek mainland and try to make
their way north through the Balkans. Long lines snaked through
southern Serbia by foot on Monday before jumping on trains and
buses north to Hungary and the last leg of an increasingly
desperate journey to western Europe.
More than 2,300 people have died this year in attempts to
reach Europe by boat, according to the International
Organisation for Migration, mainly on the much longer crossing
from north Africa to Italy.
