ATHENS Four migrants, the oldest of them a young woman of 16, drowned and three other people were missing after their rubber boat capsized off a Greek island late on Friday, the Greek coastguard said.

The service said on Saturday it had rescued 13 people and was searching for the missing migrants, who included another child, after the boat capsized off the Aegean island of Kalymnos.

Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas.

Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope.

On Thursday, seven people, among them a baby and three children, drowned when their wooden boat collided with a coastguard vessel during an operation to rescue migrants off the island of Lesbos.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)