ATHENS Oct 15 A baby, two children and a woman
drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard
vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island
of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said.
The boat, which the coast guard said was old, sank after the
crash and 31 persons were rescued. The coast guard did not
provide further details on the incident or the nationality of
the victims.
Thousands of refugees - mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and
Iraq - attempt on a daily basis to cross the Aegean Sea from
nearby Turkey, a short but perilous trip by boat, often in rough
seas due to poor weather.
Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year,
according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the
crisis-stricken government's ability to cope.
On Wednesday, a migrant woman and two children drowned when
a boat carrying about two dozen people capsized off Lesbos, the
coastguard said.
Frontex said on Tuesday that 710,000 migrants have entered
the European Union so far this year without the right documents
or via illegal entry points. Most have rapidly headed north
towards Germany.
European leaders are holding talks in Brussels on Thursday
over how to cope with the continent's worst migration crisis
since World War Two.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)