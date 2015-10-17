ATHENS Oct 17 Four people, a woman and three
children, drowned and one child was missing after their rubber
boat capsized off a Greek island late on Friday, the Greek coast
guard said.
The coast guard said it has rescued 13 people and was
searching for the missing child after the boat capsized off the
Aegean island of Kalymnos.
Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria,
Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea
from nearby Turkey, a short but perilous trip by inflatable
boats, often in rough seas.
Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year,
according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the
cash-strapped nation's ability to cope.
On Thursday, seven people, among them a baby and three
children drowned after their wooden boat and a coast guard
vessel crashed during a migrant rescue operation off the island
of Lesbos.
