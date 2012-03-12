BRUSSELS, March 12 Euro zone finance
ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to sign off on a second
bailout for Greece and shift their focus to Spain, whose
government looks set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by
missing its deficit target again this year.
A weekend swap of Greece's privately held bonds has paved the
way for euro zone ministers to give the final go-ahead to a
130-billion-euro package to finance Athens until 2014, after
they decided on Friday that Greece had met all their conditions.
Following are comments by ministers and officials ahead of
the meeting:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ON SECOND GREEK BAILOUT:
"I think that this week it is reasonable (to think that
Greece will get its second bailout). I think we've made enormous
progress. All the conditions have come together today to deliver
the new support plan for Greece. But Greece must obviously live
up to its commitments, in the parliament, on the reforms."
"We will, like all creditors, require regular updates on the
programme implementation. We expect the Greek government, the
political class, TO show the way."
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We support the government, it is courageous and is
benefiting from a political consensus that you don't see in all
countries. Their debt is relatively low and they need support."
"(We expect from Spain today) their presentation (on their
fiscal plans), their methodology, their calendar, their
objectives. We will work with them."
"For Spain and for all countries with a slowing economy or a
high deficit, there's a focus on budget austerity. So it is up
to countries to think about the best ways to generate growth,
but at least for now the way to do that is to reduce deficits
and make savings. There is no other path. Any other line doesn't
take into account the reality of the world economy today."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SPANISH BUDGET AND DEFICIT:
"What Spain is going to do today is going to explain the
figures for the close of 2011 and simultaneously we are going to
present our consolidation and reform efforts for 2013."
"Spain's commitment to the fiscal rules is absolute."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We've got very, very big agreement amongst euro zone
countries and we hope we'll be able to convince the Dutch. I'd
rather we implemented it in Europe as a whole. But Sweden and
Britain are a bit tough on that.
"We are fighting to get a tax by 2014. We'll consult on the
details today and tomorrow. The official starting shot regarding
an investigation on this will then be given. We in Austria
expect the first money from this tax in 2015."
ON SITUATION IN GREECE:
"The (debt swap) has stabilised the euro zone and that's
good for all euro states. We took a big step in terms of
confidence in the euro zone. We hope that this debt reduction
will help Greece to new growth, because if there are growth and
jobs will the Greeks will be able to tap the markets.
"That means relief, even though as Austrian finance minister
we are very painfully aware that this cost us a lot of money."
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We'll have to draft a plan with Spain to prevent an
excessive deficit 2013."
ASKED ABOUT CONCESSIONS FOR SPAIN ON BUDGET DEFICIT TARGETS:
"No, Spain has to make an effort. We are also monitoring the
other states so we won't modify the first time round. We've got
to be tough in the first round of monitoring so that everyone
knows we're serious...
"Everyone has to stick to (the agreed budget
consolidation)."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS
ON GREEK BOND SWAP FOR PRIVATE BONDHOLDERS (PSI):
"The private sector involvement for the restructuring and
the sustainability of the Greek public debt was a successful
story. Until now the participation is 96 percent. Now we are
waiting for the response of the market... for the last four
percent of holders, for Greek bonds of foreign law.
"The market understands very well that the acceptance of our
offer is the unique choice, the smart and profitable choice.
"I am very optimistic for universal particpation in the PSI,
from our side, the target is now the full implementation of the
programme and, of course, the return of Greece to growth."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SPANISH BUDGET AND DEFICIT:
"We expect Spain will achieve its budget goals in 2013 and
that it wants to achieve them."
ON CAPACITY OF EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM (ESM) PERMANENT
BAILOUT FUND:
"We will discuss the entire issue but there will be no
decision today. I will recommend that the decision will be taken
in a Eurogroup meeting in Copenhagen at the end of the month."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"I'm seeing my Spanish colleague (now). He's relatively new
in office so we wanted to take some time today to have a more
intensive exchange in private."
ASKED IF SPAIN IS THE NEXT GREECE:
"Most certainly not, most certainly not. Greece is a
completely unique case. We saw that in the past two years.
"Spain has made great progress. Financial markets also see
it that way, but of course we're all still on a tough path but
the experiences and developments of the past weeks and months
show we are on the right path and we're all determined to
continue this path successfully."
ON GREECE:
"We'll hear about the bond swap today but it seems
everything worked out well. Then the last formal conditions have
to be completed, then we have to inform the budget committee of
the Bundestag again but materially there is no doubt, the second
Greek package will be signed in the course of the week."
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We agreed in November to discuss the tax in March... We'll
debate this tomorrow... There certainly won't be decisions
tomorrow."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Robin Emmott, John O'Donnell,
Ben Deighton, Claire Davenport)