BRUSSELS, March 12 Euro zone finance
ministers met in Brussels on Monday on a second bailout for
Greece and to shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks
set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its
deficit target again this year.
A weekend swap of Greece's privately held bonds paved the way
for euro zone ministers to give the final go-ahead to a
130-billion-euro package to finance Athens until 2014, after
they decided on Friday that Greece had met all their conditions.
Following are comments by officials and ministers after the
meeting:
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON EURO ZONE FIREWALLS:
"I do think that the firewall has to be increased and the
Commission has been asked today to provide us with proposals in
order to enable us to take a decision by the end of this month."
ON SPANISH BUDGET DEFICIT:
"We agreed tonight that Spain will stick to the budgetary
target of 3.0 percent (of GDP) in 2013 and will be on a
consolidation path between now and then of the order of 0.5
percent of GDP.
"It will be the responsibility of the Spanish authorities to
choose the initiatives that will have to be taken in order to
bring down the budgetary deficit in 2012, what is most important
is what is the target for 2013. What is less important, but
nevertheless important, are the avenues chosen in 2012."
ON EUROGROUP LEADERSHIP:
"I will not respond to any questions related to that (my
succession)."
ON GREEK FINANCING:
"As agreed, new official financing of 130 billion euros will
be committed by the euro area and the IMF for the period
2012-2014. Overall it is an unprecedented amount of official
financing that is being committed to securing Greece's future in
the euro area, which is without any doubt.
"Greece will be a member of the euro area whatever will
happen.
"We look forward to a significant contribution from the IMF,
to be decided later this week."
ON IMF CONTRIBUTION:
"We welcome the (IMF's) proposal to recommend a 28 billion
(contribution) to the Greek facility. We look forward to the
discussion and the decision by the IMF board on March 15.
"We are depending on the decision to be made as soon as this
point is concerned by the board of the IMF, I am quite confident
that the decision will point in the right direction, but we are
still dependent on that decision.
"Against this background, we approved the launch of the
second programme, pending the completion of the national
procedures."
ON GREECE'S SECOND PACKAGE AND BONDHOLDER LOSSES (PSI):
"We were discussing the second programme for Greece,
including of course the PSI issue. With the completion of the
prior actions and the successful PSI operation, the new Greek
programme is not only in its starting blocks but has been
politically adopted tonight by the Eurogroup.
"The formalisation of this approval by principle will
intervene next Wednesday when the EWG (Euro Zone Working Group)
- the deputies of the finance ministers - will meet, checking if
all the internal national procedures will have been fulfilled."
ON PARTICIPATION IN PSI, AND GREEK DEBT:
"We welcome the high private sector participation in
Greece's debt exchange offer. According to (EU/IMF) troika
forecasts, the successful PSI operation will allow the Greek
debt-to-GDP ratio to decline to 117 percent in 2020. You will
have compare this to recent Council decisions aiming at reaching
a level of 121.5 percent.
"We agreed that this better than expected outcome should not
be spent by the Greek authorities but kept as a buffer."
Following are earlier comments by officials and ministers
ahead of the meeting:
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON SPANISH BUDGET AND DEFICIT:
"What Spain is going to do today is going to explain the
figures for the close of 2011 and simultaneously we are going to
present our consolidation and reform efforts for 2013."
"Spain's commitment to the fiscal rules is absolute."
"I don't think there is any doubt over Spain's commitment to
budget adjustments at a complex time. We are seeing a recession,
not only in Spain, but also in Europe, and obviously the basic
issue is to return to growth and get people back into jobs."
AFTER MEETING GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE IN
BRUSSELS ON MONDAY:
"I think he values what we are doing, the reforms and the
budget adjustment efforts. It was an extremely open meeting,
pleasant and very constructive."
"Spain's position is that two things have changed. The
first: last year there was a deviation of 2.5 (percent) in the
public deficit and the second, that the circumstances in terms
of economic growth have changed significantly.
"From 2.3 percent growth, we are going to have a fall in
economic activity of 1.7 percent. (Euro zone finance
ministers) understand that perfectly and they value Spain's
efforts.
"Spain is going to compensate what was not done last year,
in terms of its structural adjustment and what it committed to
this year. It is an effort in structural terms of more than 3
(percentage) points. The German finance minister values that as
well as Spain's commitment to reach (a fiscal deficit of) 3
percent in 2013, which is obviously an important effort."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ON SECOND GREEK BAILOUT:
"I think that this week it is reasonable (to think that
Greece will get its second bailout). I think we've made enormous
progress. All the conditions have come together today to deliver
the new support plan for Greece. But Greece must obviously live
up to its commitments, in the parliament, on the reforms."
"We will, like all creditors, require regular updates on the
programme implementation. We expect the Greek government, the
political class, TO show the way."
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We support the government, it is courageous and is
benefiting from a political consensus that you don't see in all
countries. Their debt is relatively low and they need support."
"(We expect from Spain today) their presentation (on their
fiscal plans), their methodology, their calendar, their
objectives. We will work with them."
"For Spain and for all countries with a slowing economy or a
high deficit, there's a focus on budget austerity. So it is up
to countries to think about the best ways to generate growth,
but at least for now the way to do that is to reduce deficits
and make savings. There is no other path. Any other line doesn't
take into account the reality of the world economy today."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We've got very, very big agreement amongst euro zone
countries and we hope we'll be able to convince the Dutch. I'd
rather we implemented it in Europe as a whole. But Sweden and
Britain are a bit tough on that.
"We are fighting to get a tax by 2014. We'll consult on the
details today and tomorrow. The official starting shot regarding
an investigation on this will then be given. We in Austria
expect the first money from this tax in 2015."
ON SITUATION IN GREECE:
"The (debt swap) has stabilised the euro zone and that's
good for all euro states. We took a big step in terms of
confidence in the euro zone. We hope that this debt reduction
will help Greece to new growth, because if there are growth and
jobs will the Greeks will be able to tap the markets.
"That means relief, even though as Austrian finance minister
we are very painfully aware that this cost us a lot of money."
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"We'll have to draft a plan with Spain to prevent an
excessive deficit 2013."
ASKED ABOUT CONCESSIONS FOR SPAIN ON BUDGET DEFICIT TARGETS:
"No, Spain has to make an effort. We are also monitoring the
other states so we won't modify the first time round. We've got
to be tough in the first round of monitoring so that everyone
knows we're serious...
"Everyone has to stick to (the agreed budget
consolidation)."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS
ON GREEK BOND SWAP FOR PRIVATE BONDHOLDERS (PSI):
"The private sector involvement for the restructuring and
the sustainability of the Greek public debt was a successful
story. Until now the participation is 96 percent. Now we are
waiting for the response of the market... for the last four
percent of holders, for Greek bonds of foreign law.
"The market understands very well that the acceptance of our
offer is the unique choice, the smart and profitable choice.
"I am very optimistic for universal particpation in the PSI,
from our side, the target is now the full implementation of the
programme and, of course, the return of Greece to growth."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SPANISH BUDGET AND DEFICIT:
"We expect Spain will achieve its budget goals in 2013 and
that it wants to achieve them."
ON CAPACITY OF EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM (ESM) PERMANENT
BAILOUT FUND:
"We will discuss the entire issue but there will be no
decision today. I will recommend that the decision will be taken
in a Eurogroup meeting in Copenhagen at the end of the month."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON SITUATION IN SPAIN:
"I'm seeing my Spanish colleague (now). He's relatively new
in office so we wanted to take some time today to have a more
intensive exchange in private."
ASKED IF SPAIN IS THE NEXT GREECE:
"Most certainly not, most certainly not. Greece is a
completely unique case. We saw that in the past two years.
"Spain has made great progress. Financial markets also see
it that way, but of course we're all still on a tough path but
the experiences and developments of the past weeks and months
show we are on the right path and we're all determined to
continue this path successfully."
ON GREECE:
"We'll hear about the bond swap today but it seems
everything worked out well. Then the last formal conditions have
to be completed, then we have to inform the budget committee of
the Bundestag again but materially there is no doubt, the second
Greek package will be signed in the course of the week."
ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX:
"We agreed in November to discuss the tax in March... We'll
debate this tomorrow... There certainly won't be decisions
tomorrow."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Robin Emmott, John O'Donnell,
