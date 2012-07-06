* Ministers will attempt to flesh out crisis measures
* Officials say no quick decisions expected
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, July 6 Euro zone officials are
cautioning against expecting any quick action from the currency
bloc's finance ministers when they meet on Monday to sort out
the tangle of loose ends and disagreements left by last month's
EU debt-crisis summit.
Banking supervision, the use of European Union bailout
money, aid to Spain and Cyprus and how to deal with Greece --
together it could take months to finalise, despite pressure from
financial markets for clarity on the details.
Leaders from the 17 nations sharing the euro reached a deal
in the early hours of last Friday to give the European Central
Bank greater oversight of the bloc's banks and to use the euro
zone's rescue funds to reduce countries' borrowing costs.
But after going beyond what many diplomats, finance
officials and investors had expected, critical elements were
left vague. Time-frames may already be slipping and opposition
is building in euro zone hardliners the Netherlands and Finland.
"You have a Finnish problem. You have a Dutch problem. You
have a German problem too," said one euro zone diplomat,
pointing to the reservations of those countries about what was
announced at the summit and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
reluctance to help its partners without strict conditions.
"I don't see a package done by Monday. They will work until
the end of July or the beginning of August on these things,"
said the diplomat, who is involved in preparations for the
Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
The meeting's crowded agenda may hamper progress. Discussing
an aid package for Spain's banks, dealing with a request from
Cyprus for emergency help, and whether to ease the conditions of
Greece's second bailout are also on the table.
Euro zone leaders have committed to ECB-led supervision for
banks, which would then allow the permanent rescue fund - the
European Stability Mechanism - to recapitalise banks directly,
rather than having to lend to governments.
That is seen as a major concession to Spain, which has
requested a bailout of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion)
for its banks, but does not want to see that money added to its
national debt and possibly push it towards a sovereign rescue.
Leaders agreed to remove the ESM's preferred creditor status
when it lends to Spain, to calm investors who were worried they
would not be repaid the money they had already lent.
They also decided that the ESM and the euro zone's temporary
bailout fund, the EFSF, can buy euro zone bonds at auction and
in the open market to lower borrowing costs, with some
conditions attached but without a full programme.
POLITICAL PROBLEMS
In their summit statement on June 29, leaders told the
Eurogroup of finance minister "to implement these decisions by
July 9". That now looks optimistic and delays could test market
patience.
Ministers will look at the mechanics of how it will work in
practice on Monday, but much depends on the ECB's crucial role
as supervisor, which will need to be grounded in European law.
It now falls to the European Commission to propose such
legislation, which is not expected until at least September.
"It will take at least until the first half of next year to
be implemented," said Douglas Renwick, a director responsible
for government credit ratings at Fitch Ratings.
"This could run into political problems. The major banks are
often national champions and governments have been quite
protective of them in the past. The idea of ceding oversight to
a European level is a politically painful step to take."
Despite the obstacles to the broad package outlined by
leaders, the range of measures agreed allow some short-term
action, and vocal opposition to euro zone bond buying in the
Netherlands and Finland is unlikely to ruin those plans.
Finland has said it opposes bond-buying in secondary
markets, because it considers such purchases to be ineffective.
In emergency cases, the ESM's treaty allows for decisions to
be taken with an 85 percent majority, and the Netherlands and
Finland only account for 8 percent combined.
"The ESM discussion is being complicated by politicians
talking to their electorates, but I think there is a consensus
to move ahead with what was decided at the summit," said another
euro zone official, briefed ahead of the Eurogroup.
TOUGH TROIKA
If only things were so straight forward for southern Europe.
Greece's new Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on
Thursday he had been warned to expect a tough time at the
Eurogroup, having acknowledged Athens was off course on its
pledges linked to a 130-billion-euro rescue.
Ministers will discuss the findings of the "troika" of the
European Union, the European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund from their first mission to Greece since the June
17 election. Another mission is due to return later in July.
Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants to ease the
terms of the bailout, but that would mean more money for Athens.
"Even if the second programme as it stands were fully
implemented, it is not clear that market access could resume (in
2015)," said David Mackie, an economist at JP Morgan. "A third
program seems likely in any event."
For Spain, ministers are unlikely to sign off formally on an
aid package for its banks as they are still awaiting an expert
report on the situation, despite expectations of a July 9 deal.
"If the euro zone is to survive it has to be more
integrated," said Fitch's Renwick. "Further difficult political
concessions will have to be made over the coming years."