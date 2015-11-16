LONDON Nov 16 Euro zone money markets are fully
pricing in a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate in
December, as the Paris attacks cement expectations of further
monetary stimulus to shore up a fragile economic recovery.
December Eonia lending rates, a gauge of market rate
expectations, were trading at about -25 basis points on Monday,
compared with an overnight rate of -0.13 bps, suggesting a cut
in European Central Bank's deposit rate was fully discounted.
Money markets had already moved to price in a 10 bps cut to
-0.30 percent in the past week, following dovish comments from
ECB President Mario Draghi to the European parliament.
Now they are pricing in a small chance of an even deeper cut
at the Dec. 3 ECB meeting.
"Even without Friday's events markets were looking a bit
weak and these events make it more likely that the ECB will
ease," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets
in London. "So the big question then is, by how much?"
In remarks to European Union lawmakers on Thursday, Draghi
underlined the ECB's readiness to extend money printing, warning
that a key measure of economic health -- price inflation -- was
flagging.
While some of the short-term money market rates were at
record lows, the overall moves in the interbank market were
small, with Euribor futures up 0.5-1 bps higher across the curve
<0#FF:>.
"Compared with a week ago the probability has gone up and a
10 bps cut is now fully priced in by money markets," said ING
senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet.
"What was important last week was that Draghi made it clear
that the ECB would implement further easing and the dramatic
events over the weekend, on balance, slightly increase the odds
of more easing," he said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)