BRUSSELS May 4 The Euribor rate will continue
to be set under the existing methodology based on banks' quotes,
the body that sets the reference rate said on Thursday after it
discarded planned reforms citing current market conditions.
The plan to overhaul the Euro Interbank Offered Rate
(Euribor) began after several financial institutions were fined
as part of an inquiry into how the rate is set. The Euribor
determines rates on loans and financial contracts.
The European Money Market Institute (EMMI), which publishes
the daily reference rate, aimed to develop a different
methodology based on actual transactions instead of on quotes
provided by the banks.
But after testing the impact on the market of the new
setting, the EMMI said in a report: "The current market
conditions do not allow for a methodology which relies
exclusively on transactions."
Its analysis of the market showed that the new
transaction-based methodology would have had an excessive impact
on rate levels, volatility and transaction volumes, the EMMI
said.
Despite discarding the plan, the EMMI said it would continue
in the coming months to explore the possibility of developing an
alternative "hybrid" methodology "supported by transactions
whenever available and relying on other prices when necessary".
European money market futures had risen on Wednesday after
analysts said a possible replacement of the quote-based
methodology could lead to lower daily fixings and higher
volatility.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)